"Donate Rs 10 for RCB": Influencer's QR Code Prank Sparks Real Donations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a cultural phenomenon in India that extends far beyond cricket. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a fan favourite, draws passionate support every season. RCB's ongoing pursuit of an IPL title, despite having a talented team, has become a notable storyline in the league. Recently, content creator Sarthak Sachdeva conducted a viral social experiment by plastering QR codes linked to his digital payment account across city streets. The caption "Donate Rs 10 for RCB Goodluck" sparked a quirky fundraising campaign, much to the surprise of Mr Sachdeva.

Initially, it seemed like a simple prank. But as the video progressed, people began noticing the posters. To Mr Sachdeva's astonishment, many scanned the QR codes and sent money. Whether driven by genuine RCB fandom or just for laughs, donations poured in. By day's end, Mr Sachdeva had amassed Rs 1,200 from total strangers.

"I honestly didn't expect people to take it seriously. It was meant to be a fun social experiment. But by the end of the day, I had Rs 1,200 in my account—all from random well-wishers or RCB fans," he said in the video.

Watch the video here:



The video exploded online, racking up over 24 million views and a flood of hilarious comments. Users joked it was a brilliant new business model, while others remained sceptical and remarked how easy it is in India to scam people.

One user wrote, "New Business idea."

Another commented, "People can spend money on some crazy s**it ..... I bet they would never feed the poor with that money."

A third said, "If it's not fake, then it makes me feel so dumb to live in the country where people just scan random QR codes without thinking twice that it may cause them to get hacked or lose their money to scammers."