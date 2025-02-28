Watch: Indian Mentalist Suhani Shah Reads Australian TV Host's Mind On Air, Leaves Internet Stunned

Indian mentalist and mind reader Suhani Shah has left the internet stunned with her incredible performance on an Australian TV show. Ms Shah recently appeared on the Australian news show 'The Project' where she correctly guessed the name of a host's crush and successfully unlocked another presenter's iPhone by guessing the passcode. She managed to read the minds of the presenters under two minutes and revealed the answers on air, leaving everyone in shock.

A video of the show's segment shared on Instagram shows Ms Shah asking one of the hosts to think about her crush. "Think of someone you fancy - not an immediate family member, not your fiance, but an individual you admire," she tells The Project's Georgie Tunny, before asking if there is any way she could know the name. "Impossible. I do not believe that you can know this name," Ms Tunny replies.

Then, as the game begins, Ms Shah asks Ms Tunny to close her eyes and think of the person's name. "There are two words in your mind right now," Ms Shah observes, to which Ms Tunny concurs. "Can you disregard the second word? I think it's the first and last name; let's focus on the first name... just the first name," the mentalist advises.

"Imagine you're meeting this person, walking up to them, and shaking their hand. This is a very strong energy, very intense, a male figure," Ms Shah tells the host. "Can you think what you like about this person," she asks Ms Tunny next, adding, "You like this person because it's a very safe, protective vibe."

Next, Ms Shah takes a blank sheet and asks Ms Tunny to open her eyes and think of a letter in his name. Instantly, she remarks, "You just thought of 'S'," astonishing everyone as Ms Tunny confirms, "Yes."

Also Read | Alien Invasion To Civil War: Self-Proclaimed Time Traveller Sparks Frenzy With 2025 Doomsday Predictions

She then asks the host to close her eyes again as she scribbles on the paper. Subsequently, she shows the written name to the other panelists as Ms Tunny reveals the name on her mind, "Jason Statham," leaving everyone amazed.

Ms Shah did not stop here as after guessing Ms Tunny's crush, she turned to the other host and asked him to think of just one digit. Moments later, she correctly revealed the full passcode of the host's iPhone, stunning the entire audience.

The video has left everyone mesmerised. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "That is actually wild."

"Unbelievable....sooo good love the reactions!!! Will have to see her," commented another.

"The world doesn't know what is about to hit them," said a third user.