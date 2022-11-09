Pakistan Man Throws A Biryani Feast For Indian Visitors, Wins Internet

In the video, the host jokes: "Give us Virat Kohli, you may take the trophy"

When someone travels to a foreign land, there is always a sense of unease. But, this feeling soon turns into a delightful experience when the visitor gets a warm welcome. This is what happened to an Indian family who visited Pakistan for their daughter's tennis match and were greeted by a local resident after they asked him for a lift. A video capturing the heartwarming incident has now gone viral.

The video, uploaded on Twitter, opens with a Pakistan national named Tahir Khan who gave a lift to a family from Hyderabad. Tahir shared that the family was on their way to attend an international tennis tournament in Islamabad. On knowing that the people belonged to India, he insisted that they come to his office and have a meal with him. In the clip, we see the family feasting on some Hyderabadi biryani with Tahir and sharing their pleasant experiences in the neighbouring country.

“I want my Indian friends and followers to watch this video. An Indian family who're visiting Pakistan for his daughter's tennis match in Islamabad. They met a good friend of mine Tahir Khan and asked for a lift. They've shared their experience in the video. This is Pakistan in real,” the text attached to the video read. In the video, the host is also see joking, "Aap Virat Kohli humein de do, aap trophy lekar jayein (Give us Virat Kohli, you may take the trophy)." India and Pakistan are competing in the T20 World Cup tournament for the top prize and Mr Kohli has put up a stunning show in the series.

In the next clip, the girl, who had her tennis match, highlighted that she did not expect such a heartwarming welcome and loved the hospitality of the people of Pakistan.

The clips garnered numerous views on Twitter and prompted heartwarming reactions from users.

“I can vouch for this the same hospitality given to my uncle when he went to Lahore in 2018 ...no shopkeeper charged him once he said he is from India... Friendship will always continue... cricket banter will also.LOL,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Have seen numerous vlogs on YouTube...And every one of them praised the hospitality of Pakistan people... they are great hosts...due to the mix of Arab and subcontinental values”.

“And one thing I tell you is that people on both sides are always good. It is the politics that keep people at bay,” a comment read.

So, what do you have to say about it?



