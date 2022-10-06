Watch: Indian Classical Dance By Korean Woman Leaves Internet Speechless

The video amassed more than over 1 lakh views

Over the years, music and dance have proved to be the ideal tools to bridge the cultural gaps among people. One such example of that comes from South Korea. Dancer Beena Keum performed Odissi at a function and simply left everyone speechless with her graceful moves. The video of the dance has been going viral on the internet.

Dressed in a Patta saree, Ms Keum can be seen gracefully executing the steps to a South Korean song and Indian classical beats. Ms Keum was joined by an Indian woman who performed Kathak with her on stage.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ms Keum decided to learn Odissi dance form back in 2001 after she watched Kamasutra by Mira Nair. She learned classical dance in India and till now Ms Keum has travelled to various places to present the dance form.

Along with the video, the caption read, "When two cultures meet, nothing is more beautiful than that."

The video amassed more than over 1 lakh views after being shared online. Internet was mighty impressed with eloquent dance. A user wrote, "Wow beautiful, I got goosebumps." Another user commented, "So beautiful Odissi dance."

"Never saw Korean dancing like that and wearing this costume," the third user wrote.