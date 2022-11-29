Watch: In Shikhar Dhawan's Hilarious Video, Chahal Becomes 'Coolie' For Wife

Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg as Yuzvendra Chahal becomes "coolie."

Fans give a lot of love to the leg spin bowling of Team India's spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, as well as to the fact that this cricketer is also very famous for his interesting Instagram reels. But this time, Team India's Gabbar, i.e., Shikhar Dhawan, has outdone Mr Chahal in the matter of social media skills with a very funny reel video.

Shikhar Dhawan, India's ODI captain, posted a video on Instagram in which he poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

"See, Mr. Chahal is working as a "coolie" today and carrying four bags," he said in the video.

The extra luggage was from Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma. As Chahal moved forward, Dhawan made a point of asking Dhanashree why he was made to carry extra burdens, to which she replied, laughing, that she had some leg pain and let Chahal carry some of her stuff.

Watch the video here:

More than 3 million people have watched the video, which has gained enormous popularity on social media. On Instagram, it has received close to 7 lakh likes and a number of comments from users.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to level the three-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The visitors lost the opening ODI by seven wickets, while the second was abandoned due to rain. For the 2nd ODI, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were preferred ahead of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur, and it now needs to be seen whether the management persists with the same combination or not. For the third ODI, there is some forecast for rain, so it might prompt India to change their combination a bit.

