Watch How Elderly Couple Trapped In Burning House Were Rescued

A video shows the house engulfed in flames.

Two senior citizens trapped in their burning house were rescued in the nick of time, thanks to quick-thinking city management officers and kind neighbours. The heartwarming incident took place on Monday in China. According to CGTN, the elderly couple was trapped in their house in Luohe City of Henan Province. A horrifying video shows the house up in flames, with the couple unable to escape.

However, four city management on patrol noticed the fire. With the help of some neighbours, they managed to rescue the stranded couple. They did so by using their bare hands and a wooden stick to break the glass windows, as well as prise open the security bars of the house.

A video of the whole incident was recorded by a witness at the scene and shared on social media, where it has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Thanks to the courage of the officers and the neighbours, the couple was rescued unharmed and without any major injuries, reports CGTN.

