Watch: How Bengaluru People Dance Their Way For A Free Ice Cream Scoop

Ice cream and summer go together like peanut butter and jelly, which may be why desert lovers throughout the world celebrate National Ice Cream Day on the third Sunday of July each year.

The day fell on July 16 this year, and one ice cream shop in Bengaluru celebrated it in such a way that a video of their festivities quickly became popular online.

The renowned chain of ice cream shops, Corner House, in Bengaluru, decided to give away a free scoop of ice cream to its customers in celebration of Ice Cream Day, but it came with a requirement: the patrons had to dance their way into the ice cream shop in front of the CCTV cameras.

The ice cream lovers enthusiastically did it, and it came out to be a wonderful video. The ice cream shop shared the video on its Instagram page.

"When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it's a party worth melting for! This Ice Cream Day was absolutely wholesome at our Indiranagar branch. Thank you to all of you who filled our outlet with scoops of love and laughter," the shop captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video received a lot of appreciation from the regular customers and other ice cream lovers.

"I remember dropping my ice cream by mistake right after buying it, and the person gave me a new one for free! I didn't expect it, but it definitely made me happy like a child! Right from my college days to my 11-year-old relishing ice cream, Corner House has made so many memories memorable! Way to go!" commented a user.

