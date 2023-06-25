Watch: Gujarat Street Vendor's 'Banana Pani Puri' Angers The Internet

The street vendor used bananas instead of using boiled potatoes.

Pani Puri is one of those street foods that we love relishing. The cold and spicy water with a crispy poori is soothing to have on a hot day. While we all love a classic pani puri filled with boiled potatoes and spicy water, have you come across a 'banana pani puri'? In a recent food experiment that is going viral on the internet, a street vendor from Gujarat created this offbeat combination.

A video shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala showcases a street vendor serving his customers the 'banana pani puri.' The street vendor used bananas instead of using boiled potatoes.

The video shows the man peeling bananas into a bowl, he adds chickpeas, spices and coriander leaves to the mix. He then serves the pani puri to the customers.

The caption of the video reads, "Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lovers on the TL. Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri."

Watch the video here:

Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover's on the TL



Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri🙈 pic.twitter.com/961X9wnuLz — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 22, 2023

Commenting on the video, a person wrote, "Every time you share a video related to food, I have to sanitize my eyes."

Another user posted, "You are pushing your luck too much."

"That's blasphemous but no harm in trying it may work if jal jeera is too spicy," the third user commented.

Well, this is not the first time we've seen people experimenting with pani puri. Recently, a video of a street food vendor making mango pani puri went viral on the internet. In the video, we could see a man stuffing the puris with chickpeas and mango pulp. However, this unique combination did not sit well with internet users.