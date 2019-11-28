Watch: Groom Skydives To His Wedding As Baraatis Cheer

Groom Akaash Yadav skydived to his own wedding venue.

He took the plunge - quite literally. Actor and dancer Akaash Yadav joined his baraat in Mexico by skydiving from an aircraft. Videos of his adrenaline-pumping entrance have taken social media by storm.

A video shot by photographer Zohaib Ali shows guests at the Hard Rock Hotel in Los Cabos waiting for the groom to make his entry. It then turns to Mr Yadav's parachute in the sky.

"How crazy is this?" Mr Ali asks one of the guests as the parachute glides towards the ground. "Only he could do it," the guest responds, as others around him applaud and cheer the groom. Another video shows Mr Yadav surrounded by guests after landing.

Watch the videos below:

The grand wedding entrance has created waves on social media; the videos have been viewed thousands of times.

Mr Ali, who documented the wedding, told the Indian Express that the groom's entry was "crazy" and difficult to capture. "We had to coordinate the dive, with not only us being ready, but also the 500 Indians during the baraat. Plus, remember, we had no contact with the groom after he took the plunge. So we literally were left to look up and anticipate his jump," he said.

