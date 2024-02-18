Watch: Google Employee Gives A Tour Of Company's Newly Opened Office In Pune

With the new addition, Google has now five offices in India

Google recently opened a new office space at Pune's Koregaon Park Annex as the company continues to expand its footprint in India. This office in Pune will be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, providing real-time technical advice, and delivering product and implementation expertise. It is expected to house more than 1,300 employees.

Arsh Goyal, who is a software engineer at the Pune office, gave a sneak peek of the new space on Instagram which showcases several facilities and amenities available for Google employees. The spacious office boasts a well-stocked cafe with an impressive range of mouth-watering food, a game zone, recreation room, along with beautiful interiors and aesthetics.

He wrote, ''Software Engineer's Day at newly started Google, Pune Office. Tell me what part of the office fascinates you the most and why in the comments below.''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 4,70,000 views and close to 18,000 likes. Several internet users loved the new office space and said that they would love to work there.

One user wrote, ''Manifesting myself there soon,'' while another commented, ''First let me clear the way to reach Google.''

With the new addition, Google has now five offices in India, including its country headquarters in Hyderabad.

Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud previously said, ''As an Information technology hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products, and services for our growing customer base.''

''India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations, and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base,'' Mr. Bhansali added.