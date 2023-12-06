Watch: Good Samaritans Come To Rescue Of Dogs Stranded in Chennai Floods, Internet Moved

Many thanked them for the humanitarian act and appreciated their efforts.

On Monday, Chennai witnessed heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung which flooded various parts of the city and disrupted normal lives. Though rains have stopped now, most parts of the city still remain submerged, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. Not just humans, but animals are also badly affected by the rising water levels and widespread destruction. Thankfully, humans are not abandoning their furry friends, and coming to their rescue. One such video has surfaced on X showing two men rescuing two dogs trapped on the side of a road.

''Humanity is still alive. Thank you, rescue team,'' reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two dogs stuck in floodwater as two men approach them with a cart. The men walk in knee-deep water and pick up the scared dogs to place them in the vehicle and take then to safety.

Many thanked them for the humanitarian act and appreciated their efforts. In the comments section, several people shared other videos of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue of stranded animals.

One user wrote, ''Very nice to help these speechless souls.'' Another commented, ''Lovely.. That gives pure satisfaction.''

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung made landfall yesterday following heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh and flooding in Chennai. Seventeen people died in the city due to rain-related incidents, making it one of the worst affected places due to the cyclone. Food and other relief materials are being airdropped in Chennai and water is being pumped out from several low-lying areas that are flooded, DR J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation told NDTV.

Additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in and 300 boats have been deployed in low-lying areas. The severe cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department said.