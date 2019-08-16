Watch: Girls Defy Stereotypes In Boy-Sparse Village In Poland

In a Polish village where no boys have been born in almost 10 years, girls are training for roles usually reserved for men. According to the New York Times, the village of Miejsce Odrzanskie in southern Poland first gained attention when it sent an all-girl team to a regional competition for young volunteer firefighters. Since then, the village with only 96 houses has been inundated with television crews searching for answers, and doctors and scientists trying to figure out the mystery of the missing men.

"There are no boys, so the women need to do the job," said one volunteer firefighter, Oliwia Filipczak, to Euro News.

The trainee volunteer fire brigade in Miejsce Odrzanskie is comprised only of girls - the youngest one, Maja Golasz, is only two-and-a-half. Her father and grandfather were both firefighters.

As part of their training, the girls undergo firefighting drills and first aid. Often, they use teddy bears to practice first aid on.

According to the New York Times, 12 births have taken place in the village since the last boy was born. Rajmund Frischko, the county mayor, is now offering a reward to the couple that will have a son.

