Watch: Four Iconic Cooling Towers Demolished In Seconds

The iconic Rugeley Power Station was brought down in a controlled explosion.

A video of four gigantic cooling towers being blown down to smithereens in a controlled environment has gone viral on the Internet. The 117-metre-tall concrete towers had remained part of the Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire, England, for more than five decades and were demolished over the weekend to make way for housing and business space. The coal-fired power plant had shut down in 2016. The viral video on YouTube showed the four towers disappearing in a thick cloud of smoke and dust as the controlled explosion began.

The video, shot from multiple angles, shows all the four towers beginning to fall apart at the same time. By the end of the video, the site where the towers once stood has nothing but flattened concrete residue.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on June 6, the video has got more than 37,000 views.

Police had urged local people to stay away from the site due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, hundreds of residents had gathered on a nearby hillside to watch the demolition, reported Staffordshire Live news outlet.

French energy firm and the power plant's former operator, Engie, is to redevelop the site to construct 2,300 new “low carbon” homes and a school. At one point of time, these cooling towers could cool six million gallons of water in an hour. The video was posted on YouTube by Brown and Mason Group, a demolition contractor in England.

“Months of hard work and meticulous planning result in the safe and successful demolition of the 4x cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station,” the company said in the video description.

It also thanked everyone involved in the demolition for their hard work and dedication in accomplishing the task. Workers are on the site removing the rubble as remediation work to clear the land for development is underway. It will likely finish by the end of the year.