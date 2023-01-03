Watch: Friends Celebrating New Year Ask Zomato Delivery Agent To Join Them, Cut Cake

The wholesome gesture got a thumbs-up from Twitter

As the country welcomed 2023 with great gusto, food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy saw a huge surge in orders on New Year's Eve. Owing to the demand, scores of delivery agents were busy ensuring that the food reaches the customer in time, as the rest of the country celebrated. However, they too deserve to celebrate. With the same thought, a group of friends decided to make their delivery agent's night special by including him in their New year celebrations.

A video posted on Twitter by Kishan Srivatsa shows a group of friends celebrating the New Year with a Zomato delivery agent. The delivery agent arrived with their order just when the clock was about to strike 12. So, the group of friends made him cut the New Year's cake as fireworks can be heard in the background. After cutting the cake, the man is seen offering it to them as they wish the delivery agent a Happy New Year.

The video was captioned as ''We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in Zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated the new year with the zomato delivery partner.

Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people.''

Watch the video here:

@zomato@zomatocare@ZomatoProHelp

We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner.

Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people #zomato#HappyNewYear#deliveryguypic.twitter.com/J1Hv9JwCUy — Kishan Srivatsa (@SrivatsaKishan) December 31, 2022

The wholesome gesture got a thumbs-up from Twitter, who appreciated the men for including the delivery guy in their celebrations. One user wrote, ''That's really nice of you guys.'' Another commented, ''Great job man.''

Recently, on New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal declared he would take a brief break from his official duties to make a few deliveries by himself. Deepinder Goyal, in a tweet, revealed that he turned into a food delivery agent for the evening. He wrote, "Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so." He also changed his bio to "delivery boy" for Zomato and Blinkit.





