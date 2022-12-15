Watch: Forest Officer Shares Video Of A Rare White Lion Cub Taking A Stroll With Its Mother

White lions and tigers are both extremely rare

It is always fascinating to watch videos that show wild animals in their natural habitat. It becomes all the more exciting if the video features a rare animal. A perfect example of that was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. On Thursday morning, the IFS officer, who often shares wildlife videos, shared a short clip of a white lion cub prancing and strolling in a forest along with its family.

Mr Nanda captioned the clip, "Here is a white lion cub for you...It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild. VC: In the clip."

Watch the video here:

Here is a white lion cub for you…



It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild.

VC: In the clip pic.twitter.com/cNtouLsjLT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2022

The video opens to show a lioness majestically walking in the wild, with its cubs running around and following it while navigating their way through the bushes and rocky forest path. One of the cubs is a rare white one, who follows its mother while having a fun time running and playing with its siblings. Meanwhile, the protective lioness stops for a moment to look back and check on its babies and patiently waits for them before moving ahead.

According to Mr. Nanda's tweet, the adorable white cub is one of just three wild-born white lions said to be remaining in the wild.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 16,000 views and 1200 likes so far, with tons of comments. Social media users simply loved the beautiful sight of the lions chilling casually and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One user said, ''Lovely and it's amazing for india we proud on officers like u in forest department thanks to u for careing these cubs.'' Another wrote, '' Wonderful to see! Hope they remain safe and happy. Please do not disclose the location if it's in India!" A third said, ''They are sooo cute.. all lion cubs.''

White lions are spotted in South Africa, especially in the Greater Timbavati and the southern Kruger Park region.



