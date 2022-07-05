Watch: Fan Makes Portrait Of Dinesh Karthik With Rubik's Cube, Gets A Shoutout From Cricketer

Photo shows Rubik's Cubes being assembled on the floor for creating a portrait of Dinesh Karthik.

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik's fan celebrated his first match as the captain of Team India by making his portrait using Rubik's Cube. The massive portrait won several applauds on social media, including from the cricketer himself.

Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batsman, captained Team India for the first time in a warm-up T20 match against Derbyshire on July 1. To congratulate him, Pritveesh K - who describes himself as a mosaic artist and a speedcuber - created the cricketer's portrait using 600 Rubik's Cubes.

Very nice work prithvi . Highly impressive ????????❤️ https://t.co/D6GxnlyEJA — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 4, 2022

The video showing the portrait being created was shared by Prithveesh K on Twitter on Monday. "@DineshKarthik will lead team India. 600 Rubik's cube mosaic artwork @BCCI," read the caption of the video.

The timelapse video shows Rubik's Cubes being assembled on the floor until it becomes the face of Dinesh Kartik.

The video has received over 86,000 views and around 18,000 likes. Fans of Dinesh Kartik have flooded comment section with praises and best wishes.

A user wrote, "D.K sir is definitely a legend," wrote a user.

While another said, "Unreal. Simply superb. Great form of Art. Keep it going."

Few hours later, Karthik also replied to the post and said, "Very nice work prithvi . Highly impressive."

Karthik, who made his international debut in 2004, has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 39 T20Is. On Friday, he led Team India against Derbyshire in his maiden encounter as captain.

India won the match by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining. On Sunday, Karthik led India in his second game against Northamptonshire. India won that match by 10 runs. As Team India's captain, Karthik presently has a perfect record.