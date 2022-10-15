Watch: Elephant Family Migrates From Tamil Nadu To Eastern Ghats Ahead Of Northeast Monsoon

The video has already garnered more than 15,000 views on Twitter.

The period between October and December is the northeast monsoon season. In the coming few weeks, heavy rainfall is expected to hit the southeastern part of the Indian peninsula. Now, as the monsoon in Tamil Nadu is just around the corner, elephants have already started migrating from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats.

One such video also surfaced on social media where a family of elephants were seen travelling from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu towards the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The clip was shared on Saturday on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu.

Friends it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats as North East monsoon is around the corner.A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.Fascinating nature. Video -Shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/lbm8jyY2sV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 15, 2022

"Friends it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats as North East monsoon is around the corner," Ms Sahu wrote in the caption of the post adding, "A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.Fascinating nature."

In the short clip, an elephant family was seen calmly moving together in the same direction.

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 15,000 views and over 1,100 likes. In the comment section, internet users called sight "beautiful".

One user wrote, "Indeed a beautiful sight to watch them in a herd." Another said, "so beautiful indeed! Can't imagine Jungles without these Wild Animals! Hope their Numbers increase soon!"

A third commented, "Fascinating and wonderful are the ways in which nature functions. It's nothing short of miracle," while a fourth added, "Great to see this and it is indeed fascinating especially how they travel for hundreds of kms without using Google maps".

Meanwhile, speaking of elephants, earlier a video showing a cute play fight between a few baby elephants had taken the internet by storm. The video was posted two days ago by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is a Kenya-based organisation that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases orphaned young elephants in the region.