Watch: Elephant Attacks Bus, Cracks Windshield. Driver Trapped Inside

An elephant was filmed attacking two vehicles - a bus and a small truck - in southwest China's Yunnan province on Saturday. The elephant was filmed ramming the bus and smashing its windshield by the driver who was trapped inside. There were no passengers on board the bus, which had broken down by the side of the road. Later, the elephant tried to topple over an abandoned truck parked nearby. Though both vehicles were left damaged, there were no injuries reported.A video posted on YouTube by CGTN includes the footage filmed by the bus driver on a mobile phone, footage filmed by eyewitnesses and sophisticated drone footage filmed by forestry authorities.Particularly terrifying are the first few shots of the video that show the elephant "headbutt" the bus and crack the windshield. The mighty jumbo then caused the bus to roll back a few feet. Later, it wandered over to an abandoned truck further down the road and tried to topple it over.In a more amusing bit of the video, the elephant was filmed scratching itself against the bus.After the wild elephant retreated back into the surrounding forest, the driver of the bus was escorted to safety.The elephant has been very active in the area recently, CGTN reports, quoting forestry authorities, who have said they will monitor it closely.Click for more trending news