Donald Trump Calls Apple CEO "Tim Apple". Watch

"You really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple," said Donald Trump

Offbeat | | Updated: March 07, 2019 10:00 IST
US President Donald Trump with Apple CEO Tim Cook.


US President Donald Trump had the Internet laughing out loud after calling the CEO of Apple by the name of his company. In a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump referred to the CEO of Apple as "Tim Apple" instead of Tim Cook. The moment, captured on camera, has now gone viral with millions of views.  

According to Apple Insider, the gaffe occurred during the end of the meeting. "People like Tim - you're expanding all over and doing things I really wanted you to right from the beginning," Mr Trump said to Mr Cook, sitting right next to him. "I used to say, 'Tim, you've got to start doing it over here,' and you really have. You really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple."

The video shows Tim Cook nodding along

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been watched over 3.6 million times and people haven't been able to stop laughing. Take a look at some of the reactions:

It has even inspired hilarious memes:

Incredibly enough, this is not the first time that Donald Trump has referred to CEOs by the name of the companies they head. Last year, he referred to Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as "Marillyn Lockheed."

 

