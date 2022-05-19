Watch: Dog's Reaction After Meeting Favourite Cartoon Character

The service dog meeting its favourite cartoon character Tigger.

A service dog recently got to meet its favourite cartoon character and a video of the moment gave joy to internet users.

The video clip was originally shared on TikTok, but later surfaced on many social media platforms like Reddit. It showed the dog being cuddled by a man dressed as 'Tigger' from the popular cartoon series 'Winnie The Pooh'.

"Service dog meets her favourite character at Disneyland," the caption posted on Reddit forum r/wholesome said.

The video shows a man dressed as Tigger approaching the properly dressed dog and dancing in front of her. He even hugs the pooch. People can be seen filming the two playing and cuddling. As soon as the dog feels at ease with the man, it lies down on its back, wagging the tail and asking stomach rubs.

The video has received over 5,000 likes on Reddit and users have left heartwarming comments on the post.

“Oh boy, she sure looks SO happy,” a user wrote.

“Dog be like Dreams do come true,” a second user commented.

“Tigger looks as happy as the puppy does!! Probably be a different story if the dog was wearing a Rainbow harness,” a third user commented.

Videos of pets enjoying with humans have been frequently shared on social media. A video of kitten asking his owner to quit gardening and pay more attention to her recently went viral on social media.

The video was shared by Teddie and Casper - an account run by the owner in the name of his cats - on Instagram with the caption: "This is why cat dad can't get anything done in the garden."

