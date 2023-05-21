Watch: Dog Takes Mumbai Local Train Everyday For Commute, Internet Reacts

The wholesome video has amassed reactions from a lot of internet users.

Mumbai is famous for its hustle and bustle. Thousands of people take the famous Mumbai local for commuting to various places. The local trains are the lifeline of the city and it is impossible to imagine Mumbai without its trains. They have been featured in documentaries, advertisements and even Bollywood movies. But have you ever imagined a dog using the trains for his commute? Recently, a video of a dog using the local train every day went viral on social media. The wholesome video has amassed reactions from a lot of internet users.

The video was posted by a page India Cultural Hub on Instagram. In the video, a stray dog, who is a regular traveller on the train, can be seen entering it. The clip then shows its journey from Borivali to Andheri station. It is seen sitting on the floor peacefully, not disturbing anyone. It also looks out of the door and the cute moment has won the hearts of many social media users. Even the people who are attempting to enter the train seem surprised. However, they smile at the animal who continues to enjoy his journey near the entrance.

"Meet the local train's regular traveller in #Mumbai, Here's something to lighten up your weekend!" reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed one lakh likes and 8.3 lakh views.

"It's his world, and we are just part of it," said a user.

"I certainly want to know what time train from borivali stn and platform so I can go meet this little happiness," added another person.

A third person said, "Love to see them roam freely, take a free train ride and co-exist peacefully."

"Yes I have seen him ,he gets back to Andheri at night, he is such a smart baby," remarked another user.

"Isko koi batao borivali se andheri fast train pakde (Someone tell him to take a fast train from Borivali to Andheri)," added another person.

"Stories like these restore my faith in the concept of 'peaceful co-existence', the fact that the dog can safely get in and out of the local train safely in the middle of the cobweb of densely crowded platforms," added a person.