Watch: Delivery Agent Surprises A Little Friend On His Birthday, Internet Divided

Internet is impressed with this delivery agent's act of kindness

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows how a delivery driver made a little boy's birthday special. This video features an agent dropping off packages outside a house. She noticed a sign that has been left for her which read, “For Package Person, Rip.” After ripping the first page, the second placard read, “My son is coming back from school, today is his birthday. I work 2 jobs, so I can't make it.” The person left $200 for the delivery person and the parent further instructs the delivery agent that one package has his gift and another has a Mickey Mouse outfit. The last placard read, “Mickey Mouse Could You Give My Son His Gift?”

Moments later, the delivery agent opens the packages and slips into a Mickey Mouse outfit. After a short while, the little boy enters the scene and she handover the gift wearing the Mickey Mouse outfit.

Check out the video here:

The video was posted on YouTube by Zane Holmes with the caption, "Delivery Driver Helps Surprise Boy For His Birthday!" It has received 2.9 million likes, 32,843,563 views and several comments. While a few were happy with the kind gesture by a delivery driver, others were upset with the parent asking the kid to accept random gifts.

A user wrote, "The best part is that she took the time to do something special for somebody else and she made the boys birthday really special became she to the initiative to make his birthday amazing, that is just awesome." Another user wrote, "Mom: I feel like trusting a random delivery driver to surprise my son than my multiple neighbors in my Florida neighborhood." "She's one of the people who give me hope," read the third comment.