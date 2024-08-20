Watch: Customer Holds Unique Protest Against Faulty Ola Electric Scooter, Sings Parody Song

The video has sparked a conversation about the need for improved customer service

An Ola Electric customer recently staged a mock funeral for his scooter outside the company's showroom, highlighting his frustration with the poor after-sales service. To express his discontent, he placed the scooter on a rickshaw and performed a parody of the Bollywood song 'Tadap Tadap' changing the lyrics to 'Lut Gaye Hum Ola Le Kar Ke' ("We've been cheated by Ola").

A crowd gathered outside the Ola Electric showroom, drawn in by the customer's unconventional protest. Onlookers stopped to watch the entertaining scene, amused by the customer's creative expression of frustration. Although the exact location of the incident is unknown, the video has spread rapidly online since being posted on Monday (August 19).

''Sagar Singh bought an OLA Electric Scooter. The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn't provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom,'' X user Pankaj Parekh wrote while sharing a video of the unique protest.

The video of the protest has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation about the need for improved customer service in the electric vehicle industry. Some were also amused by the video and hailed the customer for his creativity and sense of humour.

One user wrote, ''Perfect .. that is required for Ola .. my Ola 2W is dead from more than 2 months because of service center issues.''

Another commented, ''Very well sang the song... Did @OlaElectric provided the proper service to customer or not even after this song.'' A third said, ''These issues have been mentioned way before their IPO too. Strangely still see so many ola scooters on the road considering many people say their service is lousy/almost non-existent.''

A fourth added, ''Too much expensive compared to performance. Go another option.'' A fifth said, ''One of the best ways to register a protest in recent times I feel. And the recording should definitely be made viral to serve the complete purpose.''

Recently, there have been several incidents of electric scooters catching fire spontaneously or being set ablaze by their owners in public, resulting in injuries and fatalities. Additionally, battery explosions have also been reported, leading to harm and loss of life. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of electric scooters in India.