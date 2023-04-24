Watch: Crowd Erupts In Cheer As Final Runner Crosses Finish At London Marathon

He finished the 42 km race in 8 hours, 10 minutes, and 58 seconds.

A heartwarming video has captured the moment when the final runner participating in the London Marathon crossed the finishing line, amid cheers and claps. According to BBC, the runner has been identified as Tom Durnin, who finished the 26.2-mile (42 km) race in 8 hours, 10 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The official Twitter account for the event shared the inspiring video and wrote, ''One of the greatest moments of every London Marathon - your 2023 final finisher. We're in awe of your determination to finish what you started. ''

One of the greatest moments of every London Marathon - your 2023 final finisher 🙌



We're in awe of your determination to finish what you started. #LondonMarathon#WeRunTogetherpic.twitter.com/m8REPb7H47 — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 23, 2023

The video shows the exhausted runner hobbling as he crossed the finish line, amid a rapturous and enthusiastic welcome from the crowds who stayed until the end of the event. Someone off-camera can be heard saying, ''Well done, Mate! You did it'', while Mr. Durnin was seen posing for photographs.

Internet users praised his grueling effort and were thrilled to see him finish the race. One user wrote, ''Well done to this guy. He wasn't last, he beat everyone who has never managed to run a marathon- including me. Hats off to him!''

Another commented, ''An absolute hero! What strength of character, grit and determination! Phenomenal.'' A third said, ''Love that there's still a crowd there to cheer him home. Congratulations Sir. Truly inspirational. We can't all be Mo Farrah but everyone can take part and do their best.''

A fourth added, ''INCREDIBLE!! Way to finish out what you started! This gives me chills.'' A fifth said, ''Actual tears watching this - the determination is outstanding!!! Huge congrats to you - officially a marathon runner!!''

Notably, Mr. Durnin was raising money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust charity. ''Here we go, I have taken the challenge of the London Marathon 2023 raising vital funds for The Bone Cancer Research Trust through Freddies Future. I am in full training now and pushing myself through every session trying to get as fit as I can, which is not normally my thing I will be honest,'' a note on the campaign page reads.