Watch: Couple Adopts A Stray Dog From India, Gives It A New Home In Canada

A couple from Canada is winning hearts online for adopting an Indian-breed dog from the airport. The dog was rescued from India and safely sent to the couple at the Canadian airport. A video of the dog's journey from the airport to a new home was shared by the couple on Instagram.

Havilah Heger, a wedding photographer by profession, posted the video on her Instagram page on October 5.

"9-month old tripod puppy from India is looking for his forever home in Canada," Ms Heger wrote while sharing the post.

The couple can be seen heading to the airport at the beginning of the video to pick up the Indian rescue dog. The dog can also be seen arriving safely at the airport. They try to make the dog comfortable with its new surroundings after they get the dog and bring him back to their house.

They can both be seen playing with their pet and making an effort to adapt him to the new location in the video. The dog leaves its cage once he has calmed down and begins interacting with its new parents. This Canadian couple has set a new standard for pet adoption after fostering a dog from India.

After the video was posted on Instagram, it received over 5.3 lakh views and more than 75,000 likes online. Users swamped the comment section with lots of heartwarming remarks praising the couple.

"OMGGGG I'MMA CRY RN- THIS IS SO WHOLESOMEEEE!!! You're so kind!! God bless youuuu," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "You two are angels thank you for giving this doggo a new wonderful life."

"You guys are so kind, love you guys. God bless and protect you guys and all your furry babies always," a third user commented, praising the couple's kindness.



