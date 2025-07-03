Bomb Threats Disrupt Flights at Six Major Canadian Airports

Major Canadian airports were forced to delay some flights Thursday after receiving bomb threats, according to the country's air traffic authority.

"Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb threats affecting facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver," the authority said on X. "Employees at impacted locations are safe, and a temporary ground stop has been implemented at the affected airports."

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued brief ground stops for the airports in Montreal and Ottawa but lifted them around 7:40 a.m. New York time, according to an FAA spokesperson.

Ottawa Police said they were investigating a "security incident" at the airport in the nation's capital. The airport's website showed numerous departures have been delayed by an hour or more.

An official for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport said the threat had been resolved. "There was a slight impact on the flight schedule in the morning, but at this time, the incident is over and the operations has returned to normal," said spokesperson Eric Forest.

A spokesperson for Calgary's airport said the incident had "minimal impact on regular operations."

