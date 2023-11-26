Watch: Cops Help Man Propose To His Girlfriend In US, Internet Reacts

The video has amassed over 33,000 views and a thousand likes.

Marriage proposals are always special. Some people go the extra mile to surprise their partner and make the day memorable. In a similar manner, a man from the United States proposed to his girlfriend with the help of two police officers. The video of the same is going viral on the internet and shows how the officers set up a surprise where they appeared to arrest the man, and then how the romantic moment played out.

The two-minute-long clip was shared by the Eau Claire Police Department on November 22. "You never know what's going to happen on a traffic stop," they wrote in the caption.

The footage begins with a police officer pulling over a driver. He then asks him to come out of the car. Later, another officer asks the man's girlfriend to step out. As the second officer talks to the girlfriend, the first policeman then pretends to arrest the man. The woman turns to ask the second police officer what is going on, not realizing that she is about to get a surprise. The man can then be seen sitting on one knee and proposing. After understanding what was happening, the woman smiles and responds, "Yes". Towards the end, the couple thanks the police officers for helping them celebrate the special occasion.

Troy Goldschmidt, the man in the video, said, "Thank you so much, ECPD! I'm glad you had the video because I barely remember what I said. Neither Moriah and I have been able to stop smiling!"

"This is super awesome! Congrats to the couple and yay ECPD for having a fun stop!!!" remarked a person.

"That was so incredible. Nice to see the ECPD having exciting stops too. Nice work," stated a user.

"Awe.. so sweet. I loved how calm she was through the entire process. Congratulations to the couple," said a user.

"What a fun thing for the officers to participate in and for a good outcome!" said another.

A person also commented, "WOW thats a great proposal."

