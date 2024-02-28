Watch: Coffee Barista On Bicycle Wows Social Media

Davood Nouri boasts a substantial following on Instagram.

A social media video has gone viral, showcasing the unique skills of Davood Nouri, a mobile vendor who brews and serves Turkish coffee directly from his bicycle. The clip, posted on Instagram, features Mr Nouri expertly preparing the coffee while riding his bike, ensuring a fresh and hot cup for his customers.

This innovative approach to coffee vending has captured the attention of online users, garnering over 264,428 likes. Viewers are amazed by Mr Nouri's agility and impressed by the efficiency of his mobile setup.

Watch the video here:

Coffee enthusiasts have also chimed in, expressing their desire for a taste and acknowledging the convenience for those needing a quick caffeine fix.

Mr Nouri and his wife travel to different places, running their mobile cafe and offering tea and coffee to people on the streets. This unique business venture combines Nouri's passion for coffee and cycling, while offering a convenient and delightful experience for customers.



What is Turkish coffee?

Turkish coffee is a unique way of preparing coffee that originated in the Middle East and is popular in countries like Turkey, Greece, and Iran. Unlike most coffee, it's made with very finely ground coffee beans boiled without filtering, resulting in a thick, strong brew with a layer of foam on top.

The coffee beans are ground to an ultra-fine powder, similar to the consistency of flour. This fine grind is crucial for achieving the signature texture and taste. Traditionally brewed in a small, long-handled pot called a "cezve" made of copper, other metals work as well. The coffee grounds settle at the bottom of the cup, and the remaining liquid is consumed. Sugar is often added before brewing, and cardamom is a common additional flavoring.