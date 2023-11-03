Watch: Classmates Make 8-Year-Old Cry On Birthday, But It's Heartwarming

The boy shed tears of joy at his first-ever birthday party.

Everyday occurrences that we take for granted are often rare for those less privileged. These simple moments of joy remind us of life's beauty and our potential to share it with others in need with minimal effort.

Angel David, an 8-year-old from Ebejico, Colombia, had little hope of celebrating his birthday due to his family's limited income and the burden of supporting four children over her mother. However, when his teacher, Casas Ximeno, discovered his upcoming eighth birthday, she, along with a friend, took action.

They, along with Angel's fellow students, devised a scheme to throw him an unexpected birthday party at school, resulting in a heartwarming and priceless reaction from him.

Watch as an 8-year-old boy's tears of joy flow at his first birthday party:

After this video circulated on various social media platforms, it garnered an outpouring of support and admiration for the young students' heartfelt gesture in making their less fortunate classmate's birthday truly unforgettable. On Instagram alone, the video has been viewed over 25 million times and has received over 1 million likes, demonstrating the widespread appreciation for this heartwarming act of kindness.