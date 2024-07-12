Watch: Chinese Drone Flies Over Mount Everest Summit, Captures Breathtaking Aerial Footage

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth, standing at an elevation of 8,848 meters

A drone created by a Chinese manufacturer has achieved the unthinkable by capturing stunning aerial footage of Mount Everest like never before. The aerial footage of Mount Everest at a high elevation was a collaborative effort between drone maker DJI and 8KRAW, demonstrating the impressive capabilities of the DJI Mavic 3 drone.

The four-minute video begins at the iconic base camp, situated at an altitude of 5,300 meters. From there, the drone captures the ascent to the first campsite at 6,000 meters, offering breathtaking views of the Khumbu Icefall and the surrounding glaciers.

The footage also shows mountaineers making their way up or down the mountain, with the camera then panning out to reveal the winding trail leading down to the base camp. The camera shows the sprawling tent city at the base camp, with colourful tents scattered across the landscape.

Watch the video here:

Chinese drone maker @DJIGlobal shared a breathtaking video of its DJI Mavic 3 Pro ​flying over Mount Everest on Weibo yesterday. The drone ascended 3,500 meters from the base camp to the summit of the highest mountain in the world. pic.twitter.com/Iwyoe45DtS — Yicai 第一财经 (@yicaichina) July 10, 2024

The video has gone viral, with many in awe of the amazing footage. One user wrote, ''OK, I can scratch climbing Everest off of my bucket list.''

Another commented, ''I'm surprised the drone was capable of generating the requisite lift at such altitudes.'' A third said, ''This is one of the coolest videos I have ever seen. Great work.''

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth, standing at an elevation of 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level. It is located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and Tibet, China. It is considered one of the most iconic and challenging mountains to climb, due to its extreme altitude and harsh weather conditions.

The mountain is known for its extreme weather, with temperatures ranging from -60°C to -10°C and winds reaching speeds of over 100 mph (161 kph). It was first conquered in 1953 by Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Sherpa Tenzing.