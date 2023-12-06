Watch: Chaos Erupts Among Tourists As Tiger Spotted During Safari

The video received several negative reactions.

Exploring the wild on safaris is typically an adventurous experience that sparks excitement in people. However, there are instances when these journeys turn challenging and unnerving for tourists, especially when the circumstances take a tumultuous turn.



A video circulating on social media has captured the disturbing behavior of a group of tourists on a safari. The video shows tourists making an uneasy situation for a tiger as it attempts to walk along the side of the road. The video has sparked outrage among viewers, with many condemning the tourists' actions as inexcusable. The video was posted on the social media profile of Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer.

"Tiger safari somewhere, video via WhatsApp. What must the tiger be thinking?" he wrote in the caption.



Watch the video here:



Tiger safari somewhere, video via WhatsApp. What tiger must be thinking ?? pic.twitter.com/C0Eia5H62J — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 5, 2023

The video begins with a scene of tourist vehicles blocking the road, effectively trapping a tiger. The tiger, seemingly unfazed by the commotion, continues to walk along the road, undeterred by the loud shouts coming from the vehicles.



The widely shared video of tourists harassing the tiger has garnered over 4 lakh views and 1,700 likes in just a day, sparking outrage among viewers.

"Wherever this video belongs, a few people in charge of supervision (the forest department) must be suspended, and some of the vehicles involved in this must be blacklisted for life. It is horrible if we are treating wildlife like this," commented a user.

"How can this ever be permitted? This is absolutely preposterous. Tigers are not for entertainment, and they don't exist to promote tourism. Where is this picture from? What is being done to stop this? This is too serious," wrote another user.