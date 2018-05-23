Watch: Bystanders Grab Bedsheet To Save Boy Falling From Sixth Floor

The CCTV footage, posted on Twitter by CGTN, begins with a group of people looking up and rushing towards a building with their arms outstretched. Within seconds, it's clear that someone is in trouble and perhaps falling to the ground. A quick-thinking man immediately tugs at a large sheet that is hanging to dry closeby. A few other men follow his lead and help him hold it up.
The child lands on a safety net hanging just above the people. Subsequently, he falls on the bedsheet and appears safe thanks to the men holding it.
CGTN reports that the child and one of the men were left with minor injuries as a result of the fall.
The scary incident took place in Zhejiang province's Hangzhou city on May 22, according to CGTN.
Watch the video below:
Couriers, residents save boy from sixth-story fall in east China pic.twitter.com/4YmDRctmQw— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 23, 2018
On May 15, surveillance cameras captured the moment a salesman rushed out of his shop to save the life of a little girl in China. The child dropped from the building right into his arms. Fortunately, both the child and the man seemed unhurt.
