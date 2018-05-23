Watch: Bystanders Grab Bedsheet To Save Boy Falling From Sixth Floor

Their quick decision-making helped save the boy's life.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 23, 2018 15:03 IST
Bystanders grabbed a bedsheet to save a child falling from the sixth floor of a building in China

Dramatic surveillance footage captures the moment a number of bystanders came together to rescue a boy plummeting from the sixth floor of a building in east China. They pulled a large bedsheet that was hanging to dry and used it to try and break the child's fall. Their quick decision-making helped save the boy's life. 

The CCTV footage, posted on Twitter by CGTN, begins with a group of people looking up and rushing towards a building with their arms outstretched. Within seconds, it's clear that someone is in trouble and perhaps falling to the ground. A quick-thinking man immediately tugs at a large sheet that is hanging to dry closeby. A few other men follow his lead and help him hold it up. 

The child lands on a safety net hanging just above the people. Subsequently, he falls on the bedsheet and appears safe thanks to the men holding it.

CGTN reports that the child and one of the men were left with minor injuries as a result of the fall. 

The scary incident took place in Zhejiang province's Hangzhou city on May 22, according to CGTN. 

Watch the video below:
 

On May 15, surveillance cameras captured the moment a salesman rushed out of his shop to save the life of a little girl in China. The child dropped from the building right into his arms. Fortunately, both the child and the man seemed unhurt. 

