Video: Man Runs To Catch Girl Falling From 2 Storey Building In China The dramatic video captured in China shows a quick-thinking salesman saving the life of a girl

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Several people have praised the salesman for his brave and selfless act.



The video, recorded in a market in China's Chongqing on May 15, was most likely recorded on surveillance camera. It shows the salesman talking on the phone when he suddenly takes notice of something in front of his shop. He is then seen rushing out of the shop. Another camera angle shows him standing under a building as if waiting for something to happen. As more people gather on the street, it becomes clear the man is trying to save someone. Moments later, a child is seen dropping from the building right into his arms. The child seems unharmed in the accident.





Several people have praised the salesman for his brave and selfless act.



"You are a hero," says one Facebook user. "Unbelievable, awesome," says another.



A few days ago, another video of Good Samaritans going out of their way to help another person surfaced online. The video shows



Click for more





A dramatic video captured in China shows the exact moment a quick-thinking salesman helped save the life of a little girl. The video, shared on Facebook and Twitter by People's Daily, China, has won major love with many calling the man a hero.The video, recorded in a market in China's Chongqing on May 15, was most likely recorded on surveillance camera. It shows the salesman talking on the phone when he suddenly takes notice of something in front of his shop. He is then seen rushing out of the shop. Another camera angle shows him standing under a building as if waiting for something to happen. As more people gather on the street, it becomes clear the man is trying to save someone. Moments later, a child is seen dropping from the building right into his arms. The child seems unharmed in the accident.Several people have praised the salesman for his brave and selfless act. "You are a hero," says one Facebook user. "Unbelievable, awesome," says another.A few days ago, another video of Good Samaritans going out of their way to help another person surfaced online. The video shows strangers working in tandem to save an 11-year-old boy from being swept away in a fast-flowing drainage channel during heavy rain.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter