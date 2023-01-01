Watch: Bureaucrat Shares Video Of Tamil Nadu Tribe Welcoming New Year

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu.

2023 is here and people across the globe welcomed the year with joy, happiness and fervour. People celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, some like to party whereas some like to stay at home. One such celebration was witnessed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where the members of Kota tribe in Nilgiri Hills performed a traditional folk dance to welcome the new year.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu. In the videos, white-clad tribe members can be seen dancing around a huge campfire while cheers and instrumental folk music play in the background.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 15,000 views and over 500 likes. She captioned the video as, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world."

Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world

Many people commented on the same and also wished the officer a happy new year.

"A wonderful post. Tribals have largely preserved their religious & cultural norms and values. Their penchant for dance/ other creative activities, segregate them from other tribals. Governmental schemes and programmes have helped them modernise and find footing in modern society," said a person.

"Excellent to see," said another user.

"Wonderful," commented a person.

A Twitter user also said, "Thank you so much for sharing Indian civilization, culture and folk festivals with all of us.Many best wishes for the new year."

