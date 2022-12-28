Watch: Bride And Groom's Romantic Moment Turns Hilarious As Both Fall On Stage

The video has collected 12.6 million views on Instagram

It's the wedding season. We've all seen those pre-wedding and wedding photos on social media- gorgeous brides posing with their grooms in picturesque locations. The photos always look effortlessly stunning and end up receiving hundreds of 'likes'. Now, a wedding photo shoot has gone viral- albeit for a slightly different reason. A video that has been shared widely online shows a couple dancing when suddenly the groom trips on the bride's lehenga and ends up falling on the floor.

The video was shared by a page on Instagram named Jaipur Pre weddings and it shows the bride dressed in a lehenga dancing with the groom who opted for a sherwani. The couple can be seen swirling for the photoshoot and suddenly the groom loses balance and falls on the floor along with the bride. The video was shared on December 15.

The video has collected 12.6 million views on Instagram along with over 5 lakh likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Definitely "fallen" in love!"

Another user commented, "Arrange marriage is scary. What if you 'fall' in love on the wedding day."

"why am I getting second-hand embarrassment," the third user wrote.

"If you had done excise of leg after going to gym, you would have made balance brother," the fourth user expressed.

"I should not laugh but I am laughing a lot," the fifth user wrote.

