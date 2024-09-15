Watch: US Boy With Rare Disorder Moved To Tears By Donald Trump's Birthday Wishes

Social media users commending the thoughtful gesture.

In a poignant display of kindness, Donald Trump sent a touching birthday letter to Liam, a young boy fighting a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. A moving video shared by Trump Advisor Kevin Smith on X captures the moment Liam receives Trump's heartfelt message. Mr Smith emphasised that Trump's gesture was a genuine act of kindness, not a publicity stunt. The video opens to show Liam carefully opening the envelope and silently reading the letter before his mother asks him if he would like her to read the letter aloud. Overcome with emotion, Liam's voice falters and he hands the letter to his mother, with tears welling up in his eyes.

The letter reads: “Dear Liam, Happy 8th birthday. Mrs. Trump and I hope you enjoy this special occasion surrounded by the love of your family and friends. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your young life and send our best love and wishes to you as you continue to fight. Remember you are never alone and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family. Stay strong. Sincerely.”

''Meet Liam. A New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. Who got a very special 8th birthday letter from a very special person,'' the caption of the video shared by Kevin Smith read.

Watch the video here:

This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you. pic.twitter.com/5NvwbyXyVk — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 12, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Smith wrote, ''This was sent to me by Liam's family… Donald Trump didn't ask for Credit for this. He just did it. Because he's a good person. No matter what the media tries to say.''

Social media users applauded Trump's compassion, commending his thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, ''Absolutely beautiful.''

Another commented, ''wow...awesome...i'm not crying your crying.'' A third said, ''Donald Trump takes time out of his day to care about people he's the best. Praying for this little boy!''