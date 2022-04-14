Watch Video: Scrat From Ice Age Finally Gets Its Acorn In Farewell Video From Studio

Scrat enjoys his acorn before moving on to another adventure.

The genius animators of Ice Age films have shared a small video of Scrat, the beloved sabre-toothed squirrel, finally getting his acorn.

When Disney completed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it shuttered Blue Sky Studios - the company behind the Ice Age franchise. Disney is still in the Ice Age business, however, as the original studio behind the franchise is no more, the animators at Blue Sky recently teamed up to deliver a farewell to the studio on their terms.

Notably, in previous Ice Age films, Scrat is obsessed with securing an acorn. In fact, he spent five entire movies trying to accomplish that simple goal. Now, as their final act, the Blue Sky Studio finally let Scrat get his wish. The final animation, which is now viral on social media, unveils the rodent eating his acorn, at last, enjoying his spoils before moving on to another adventure.

Take a look at the video:

After watching the short video, several social media users were left emotional. While one Ice Age fan wrote, “Farewell Scrat. Thanks for everything @blueskystudios,” another said, I kinda want to cry right now.” A third user even wrote, “20 YEARS. I'VE WAITED 20 YEARS FOR THIS.”

This is a bittersweet moment for social media users as Blue Sky Studios is shutting down. Last year, it was announced that the animation studio would close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the clip on YouTube on Wednesday, Blue Sky said, “In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, a small team of artists came together to do one final shot. This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms."

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the sabre-toothed squirrel is starting a new adventure. Disney+ on Wednesday released Ice Age: Scrat Tales. In the series, Scrat is a father to the adorable but mischievous Baby Scrat. The duo bond and battle for ownership of the highly treasured acorn.