Watch Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Serve Ice Creams, Win The Internet

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett served customers at a Dairy Queen.

Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett took a break from their high-flying lifestyles to pick up a shift at a popular restaurant. The two businessmen, who are known to be good friends, tried their hands at serving customers at a Dairy Queen outlet while on a recent visit to Omaha.

"During my visit to Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Warren Buffett and I broke away from the meetings to visit a Dairy Queen for some lunch and to get some restaurant training," wrote the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter. He shared a hilarious video which shows the two cracking jokes, serving customers, learning how the cash till works and trying their hands at making the signature Dairy Queen dessert - a Blizzard.

Dairy Queen, incidentally, was acquired by Mr Buffett's company back in 1998.

"We learned how to work the cash register, greet guests, and make a Blizzard (including the proper way to serve it, "Always upside down with a smile!")," explained Mr Gates in a blog post last week.

Check out the video which shows Bill Gates and Warren Buffett serve ice creams to customers:

Warren and I recently picked up a @DairyQueen shift. I think I may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department, but watch the video below and judge for yourself: https://t.co/BJc1nV4kpapic.twitter.com/J1NgS0EbfE — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 4, 2019

Since being shared online, the video has delighted thousands around the world.

A couple of days ago, Mr Gates also shared a heartwarming video for Mr Buffett as a tribute to their friendship. Titled "Thank you for being a friend, Warren ", it shows them playing ping pong, drinking milkshakes and generally having a good time together.

