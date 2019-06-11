Watch Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Serve Ice Creams, Win The Internet

"We learned how to work the cash register, greet guests, and make a Blizzard," wrote Bill Gates

Offbeat | | Updated: June 11, 2019 10:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Serve Ice Creams, Win The Internet

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett served customers at a Dairy Queen.


Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett took a break from their high-flying lifestyles to pick up a shift at a popular restaurant. The two businessmen, who are known to be good friends, tried their hands at serving customers at a Dairy Queen outlet while on a recent visit to Omaha.

"During my visit to Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Warren Buffett and I broke away from the meetings to visit a Dairy Queen for some lunch and to get some restaurant training," wrote the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter. He shared a hilarious video which shows the two cracking jokes, serving customers, learning how the cash till works and trying their hands at making the signature Dairy Queen dessert - a Blizzard.

Dairy Queen, incidentally, was acquired by Mr Buffett's company back in 1998.

"We learned how to work the cash register, greet guests, and make a Blizzard (including the proper way to serve it, "Always upside down with a smile!")," explained Mr Gates in a blog post last week.

Check out the video which shows Bill Gates and Warren Buffett serve ice creams to customers:

Since being shared online, the video has delighted thousands around the world.

A couple of days ago, Mr Gates also shared a heartwarming video for Mr Buffett as a tribute to their friendship. Titled "Thank you for being a friend, Warren ", it shows them playing ping pong, drinking milkshakes and generally having a good time together.

What do you think of the two billionaires and their Dairy Queen shift? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bill gatesBill Gates and Warren Buffettwarren buffett

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableAmazon SaleFlipkart SaleSamsung M40Honor 20

................................ Advertisement ................................