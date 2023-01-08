'Watch Bigg Boss': Anupam Mittal's Advice To Shark Tank India Fan Missing Ashneer Grover

Anupam Mittal is a 'shark' on the show Shark Tank India.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of the matrimonial website Shaadi.com, has recently been making waves on social media due to his remarks on Shark Tank India. Mr Mittal, who features as a 'shark' on season 2 of the show, won hearts when he offered a job to an entrepreneur who had come seeking investment for a sinking footwear brand. Now, the 'shark' is winning accolades for his sassy reply to an Instagram user.

Mr Mittal recently shared a clip from the show's episode that featured the shoe brand 'Flatheads'. Commenting on his post, a user wrote, "Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai (Ashneer Grover isn't there, which is why it isn't fun)."

Giving a tongue-in-cheek reply, Anupam Mittal wrote, "Go watch Bigg Boss."

Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investments from established businessmen. The show is the Indian version of the Shark Tank show from the US, which is currently in its 14th season.

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover became a fan-favourite in the show's hit first season for his no-nonsense attitude and his catch one-liners. Mr Grover is not a part of the second edition, and several fans on social media have been vocal about how the show has become "dull" in his absence.

On Anupam Mittal's recent Instagram post, one user wrote how the show now feels less fun and more fake in comparison to season 1.



"Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks," the user wrote. The Shaadi.com co-founder replied saying, "Koshish zaari hai (We are trying)."

The second season of Shark Tank India began this week. Other than Anupam Mittal, the other 'sharks' in the show are - Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar founder Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Emcure director Namita Thapar.

