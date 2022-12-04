Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana Does An Impromptu Jam Session With Delhi Street Singer, Sings 'Paani Da Rang'

The video is from the actor's recent visit to New Delhi

It was a dream-come-true moment for a Delhi-based guitarist when he recently got an opportunity to sing with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khuranna on the streets of New Delhi's Janpath. A few days back, the busker named Shivam, had uploaded his rendition of Mr. Khurrana's blockbuster song 'Paani Da Rang' and tagged the actor. Seeing his post, the actor promised that he will meet him. Keeping his promise, the actor joined the street singer named Shivam in an impromptu jam session on Wednesday, taking people by surprise.

The video shared by @guitar_boy_shivam on Instagram shows the singer performing at Janpath Market. Seconds later, Mr Khurrana walked in and jammed with him impromptu on 'Paani Da Rang' and 'Jehda Nasha'. Hearing the actor perform live on the streets of Delhi, a crowd soon began to assemble there. Many of them were seen capturing the wholesome performance on their mobile phones.

"Thank you @ayushmannk apna wada rakhne ke liye...#PaniDaRang/#JehdaNasha by Guitar Boy Shivam," the singer wrote and shared the video.

Watch the video here:

The video is from the actor's recent visit to New Delhi to promote his film 'An Action Hero'.

The actor also replied to Mr Shivam's post saying: "Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love." (Shivam, thank you for singing my song.)

People were absolutely thrilled to watch the video and praised the heartfelt gesture by the actor. Social media users were in awe of the actor's down-to-earth attitude and also congratulated the busker for fulfilling his dream. "Ayushmann is soooo good! You're very very lucky Shivam!" wrote an Instagram user. "Awesome bro," posted another.



Featured Video Of The Day "Dekhna Zaroor," Says Kajol To Paparazzi At Salaam Venky Screening