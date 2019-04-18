Watch: "The Most Dangerous Fishing Event" Featuring 1,000 Flesh-Eating Piranhas

It's hard to believe that something that is today labelled as "the most dangerous fishing event in Japan" actually started out as an April Fool's Day prank - but that's exactly how this piranha catching event began. Today, for this popular event, about 1,000 razor-toothed, flesh-eating piranhas are flown in to Japan especially from the Amazon River in South America - each in its own individual container. Guests then queue up to catch these dangerous fish.

As per a report by Euro News, it all started as an April Fool's Day prank, when people took the organiser's joke about a piranha fishing event seriously. Yano Tomoyuki explains: "I said that I was importing 100,000 piranhas into Japan for a piranha fishing event. I thought it was very obviously a joke. However, some people didn't understand it was a joke and kept calling me asking, where can I buy tickets? Is this a real event? When is it starting?"

Yano goes on to elucidate on the objective behind this fishing event: "The goal of this event was to teach people about the different types of meats from around the world. When I was travelling around the world, I tried many different types of meats, so I wanted to create an event where I could share the customs of these different countries."

The piranhas, however, are not on the menu - they are caught and returned to the pond.

Piranhas are described as "extremely predatory" fish, famous for their sharp teeth and powerful jaws.

What do you think of this dangerous fishing event? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.