Watch As A Bear Raids A Car, Making Off With M&M's Peanut

In an unusual event in Colorado, USA, a bear with a fondness for sweets caused chaos by breaking into a car to steal a packet of M&M's Peanut. The peculiar incident unfolded as the furry culprit not only ravaged the car's interior but also left an unsavory surprise in the form of bear poop all over the backseat.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the Northeast Region brought attention to the incident by sharing pictures and a 25-second video on social media, highlighting the destructive consequences of bears seeking food in human spaces.

The wildlife authorities captioned the post with a cautionary message: "Look at what a bear can do to a car when they're hungry and smell food left inside."

The footage captures an officer intervening to chase the bear away from the scene. The peculiar escapade has since gained significant traction on social media, sparking numerous reactions to the naughty bear's mischievous acts.

In response to user inquiries about the bear incident, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department shared that the event occurred in Littleton on October 15th. They revealed that one of their wildlife officers safely released the bear from the car and used hazing techniques to encourage the bear to leave the area.