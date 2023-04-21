Watch: Artist Imagines Virat Kohli In Rajasthani Look, Fans Amazed

Some users said Virat Kohli looked a lot like bowler Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is quite popular on social media. Many people try to copy his fashion style and his love for tattoos. He has been seen donning different looks owing to his endorsements and projects. Recently, the former captain of the Indian cricket team was imagined in a rural Rajasthani look by an illustrator and people are simply amazed at his art.

Digital art of "King Kohli" as a Rajasthan local was created by a Jodhpur-based artist and illustrator Teju Jangid. In the video shared by the artist, he can be seen editing Mr Kohli's picture, in which he is sporting a Test match jersey, by adding a kurta, a locket and a red turban to his head. He also handed him a wooden stick in his hand and thickened his beard and moustache. The result of the art stunned many internet users. The whole clip is set to Mame Khan's hit folk-fusion song "Chaudhary".

"@virat.kohli in rural Rajasthani look," read the caption of the post. Since being shared, the post has amassed 2.5 million views and 4.7 lakh likes.

Many people also left heart emojis in the comments section. Others pointed out that Mr Kohli looked a lot like bowler Ravindra Jadeja.