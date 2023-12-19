Watch: Armenian Teen Sets World Record Doing Pull-Ups Between Moving Trucks

The trucks were required to maintain a minimum speed of 5 km/h.

Grigor Manukyan, an 18-year-old Armenian teenager, showcased incredible upper body strength by performing 44 pull-ups on a bar suspended between two moving trucks. His remarkable feat earned him the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive pull-ups in this challenging setup.

According to the Guinness World Record, the trucks were required to maintain a minimum speed of 5 km/h (3.1 mph), while Grigor did as many pull-ups as possible without falling. Performing a total of 44, Grigor smashed the previous record of 35, which was set last year by "The Italian Butterfly" Tazio Gavioli.

New record: Most consecutive pull ups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks - 44 by Grigor Manukyan (Armenia) 💪 pic.twitter.com/Mf2tg807be — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 18, 2023

"This record was not difficult for me due to my rigorous training," Grigor said.

"I think I could have brought the number up to 50, but I decided to stop at 44 and dedicate my record to the bright memory of the heroes who were martyred in the ill-fated 44-day Artsakh war, in which thousands of Armenians died."

As per GWR, Grigor is no stranger to performing incredible feats of fitness from vehicles - in November last year, he set a record for the most chin ups from a helicopter in one minute with a total of 36. He is currently preparing to set a similar record for the most pull ups from a plane in one minute.