Watch: Armenian Teen Sets World Record Doing Pull-Ups Between Moving Trucks

Grigor Manukyan, an 18-year-old Armenian teenager, showcased incredible upper body strength by performing 44 pull-ups on a bar suspended between two moving trucks. His remarkable feat earned him the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive pull-ups in this challenging setup.
According to the Guinness World Record, the trucks were required to maintain a minimum speed of 5 km/h (3.1 mph), while Grigor did as many pull-ups as possible without falling. Performing a total of 44, Grigor smashed the previous record of 35, which was set last year by "The Italian Butterfly" Tazio Gavioli.
"This record was not difficult for me due to my rigorous training," Grigor said.
"I think I could have brought the number up to 50, but I decided to stop at 44 and dedicate my record to the bright memory of the heroes who were martyred in the ill-fated 44-day Artsakh war, in which thousands of Armenians died."
As per GWR, Grigor is no stranger to performing incredible feats of fitness from vehicles - in November last year, he set a record for the most chin ups from a helicopter in one minute with a total of 36. He is currently preparing to set a similar record for the most pull ups from a plane in one minute.
