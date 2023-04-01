Watch: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Twin In Black At Family Gala

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant gave major couple goals with their twinning game.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday, March 31, in Mumbai. The launch event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Well, our eyes were glued to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The two looked much in love as they walked into the centre. Anant and Radhika also gave major couple goals with their twinning game.

Radhika Merchant made heads turn with a stunning black saree with silver flora work on it. Anant Ambani complemented her by picking a finely tailored bandhgala sherwani set.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January this year. The ceremony took place at their family home Anitila, in Mumbai. In a statement, the Ambanis said, "Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi – followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families – were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple.” Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Meanwhile, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space. The idea is to celebrate the country's cultural heritage, art and craft.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

The Centre will focus on community nurturing programmes and give free access to children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled.