Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Musician Who Turned Carrot Into Clarinet

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing quirky and informative posts that attract the attention of social media users. This time the Mahindra Group Chairman again delighted his followers with a fantastic video of a musician who turned a carrot into a clarinet and played melodious music with it.

In the video shared on Sunday, an Australian musician identified as Linsey Pollak turned a carrot into a clarinet by drilling holes in the vegetable. First, he drilled some holes in the carrot and peeled a bit of it in order to turn it into a sharp, cylindrical shape. Then he fitted a funnel at the button and put a saxophone's mouthpiece on top.

"The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you…#sundayvibespic.twitter.com/DHCvhlTRru — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2023

Once done, the musician showed his masterpiece to the audience. He then played the carrot-carved instrument, while the audience cheered for him with a round of applause.

Since being shared, the video has left internet users amazed. In the comment section, while some users called the musician's performance "superb," others called it "brilliant".

"Find music in everything around u, And find happiness in everything u do," wrote one user. "A master craftsman can work with anything he has. What a perfect example sir," said another.

A third user commented, "Finding the music in everything is like discovering a hidden treasure. It's in the sound of raindrops, the hum of a fridge, the purr of a cat n even the crunch of a potato chip. Who needs a playlist when you have life's soundtrack at your fingertips?" A fourth added, "If you have the persuasion, You can build your path and the instruments to win the song of life. The other option is to crib for a chance or everything that failed you."

Mr Mahindra's post has accumulated more than 406,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Notably, the Australian musician displayed his talent at a TED talk event in Sydney back in 2014.

