This Cafe In Malaysia Allows You To Pet Reptiles While You Enjoy Food

All of us have heard about pet-friendly cafes across the globe. In a first, Malaysia is now home to the first reptile cafe in the world. Fangs by Dekori is a premium reptile cafe owned by Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang. He hopes that visitors to his animal-themed cafe will learn to value snakes and lizards just as much as they do furrier creatures like dogs and cats.

The cafe is situated on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, the nation's capital.

As per the videos shared on social media, the cafe's glass tanks house a variety of animals that Mr Yang claims are frequently found in Malaysia, including corn snakes, leopard geckos and bearded dragons. Customers, including children, hold and pet the scaly animals while ordering drinks and food.

Mr Yap while speaking to Reuters said, "People only care about furry animals, cats, dogs, but people always leave out reptiles and snakes. So I hope showing the public how interesting (they) are, we can cause them to have a better outlook on reptiles and less loved animals.

The owner is also part of a community of Malaysians with an interest in herpetology, the study of reptiles.

Similarly, a cafe in Japan allows its customers to catch their own fish from a pool present on the premises. Zauo Restaurant in Osaka lets people come in to dine at the restaurant to catch fish from the side of the restaurant or sit in a boat and cherish that experience. Once the customer catches the fish, the restaurant makes an announcement to celebrate the achievement. The management at the restaurant also clicks a picture of the customer with the fish. The fish is then sent to the chef, who cooks it as per your liking- sashimi, deep-fried fish, etc.

