Watch: AI Humanoid Robot Collapses In Taiwan During Live Demo, Video Viral

A humanoid robot in Taiwan tumbled face-first onto the stage, leaving the developers red-faced as the video of the incident went viral on social media. Powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwing IQ10 artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the humanoid robot was being presented at Computex 2026, a major global technology exhibition.

In the now-viral clip, the humanoid robot can be seen walking gingerly across the stage to co-present a keynote about itself. While the speaker began with the speech, the robot collapsed suddenly and noisily before raising a fist, as if signalling it was doing fine despite the fall.

When the robot failed to lift itself, its team of human handlers quickly rushed onto the stage and covered it with a small satin sheet. Staff members then awkwardly transported the unit off the stage.

In the aftermath of the incident, Qualcomm issued a statement, highlighting that live demos involve risk and that the team would use the valuable data to further strengthen the system's reliability.

"Live demos involve risk. At Computex in Taipei, a brief communication glitch triggered a fault in the prototype humanoid and initiated a controlled shutdown," Qualcomm said, as per Creative Bloq.

"The robot performed its designed 'safe-collapse' sequence, lowering itself to its knees to protect the environment around it. The safety systems worked as intended. The incident also provided valuable real-world data that is helping to further strengthen system reliability and accelerate development of safer, more resilient robotics."

Check The Video Here:

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Previous Incident

In November last year, an AI-powered humanoid robot named Aldol tumbled face-first onto the stage in Russia. After the fall, the robot's developers temporarily removed it from public view as engineers examined its balance systems and control software. Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of Russian robotics firm Idol said he hoped that this "mistake will turn into an experience".

"This is real-time learning, when a good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience," said Vitukhin, attributing the fall to calibration issues.