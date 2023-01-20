Watch: Aerial View Of Hills In Himachal Pradesh Taken From A Flight Stuns Internet

The video was recorded in an Air India flight from Delhi to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

The beauty of nature knows no bounds. There are picturesque sites and views that captivate us. Aerial views from airplanes emerge quite often on social media and leave internet users amazed. One such video has surfaced online and shows the beautiful view of the hills in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip was shared by Siddharth Bakaria on Twitter. The video shows a cloud-covered mountain range. The hilly area is divided into two sections by a water body that separates it from the centre. The video was recorded in an Air India flight from Delhi to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Mr Bakaria wrote while sharing the video, "Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight."

Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight🥰https://t.co/P5tUndoVAZpic.twitter.com/T4bhtnj4ZO — Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@SidBakaria) January 18, 2023

He further mentions that it was originally shared by photographer Ishita Kaul.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 9.6 million views and 1.6 lakh likes along with 19,000 retweets.

"Utterly magnificent!" said one user.

A second person commented, "A view of dreams!"

"That's one of the only things worth being in an airplane for," said another user.

"Just love the view you get when you fly over mountains - they are so immense and go in forever," said a person.

"I'll never forget my first flight by the Himalayas. So beautiful," said a user.

A person remarked, "How beautiful. It looks like an impressionist painting. At first I couldn't believe it was real. The world is a stunning place."

