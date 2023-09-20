Watch: A WWE-Style Match On Bullet Train In Japan Stuns Passengers

The wrestling match lasted for half an hour.

Two professional wrestlers grappled inside a super-fast bullet train in Japan, providing a visual treat to the passengers. The WWE-style match was organised by Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling in a carriageway full of 75 passengers, according to a BBC report. The tickets for a battle between Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi were sold within 30 minutes, the outlet further said. They fought on Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Nagoya on Monday and video of the fight has now gone viral on social media.

The clip shows Mr Suzuki and Mr Takagi putting on a remarkable show of athleticism on the moving train. They even performed feats like piledriver while grappling each other.

Passengers thoroughly enjoyed the match, with many of them seen recording it on the phones in hand.

The match lasted for half an hour, as per The Telegraph.

Professional wrestling is one of Japan's most popular sports, having seen some big names perform there from Hulk Hogan to Kurt Angle.

In recent years, the interest country's traditional sport sumo wrestling too has spiked among tourists. A fresh rush of foreign tourists are flocking to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.

Last month, a lunchtime "performance" was organised at a restaurant in Tokyo, where two imposing sumo practitioners strutted their stuff in front of cheering tourists.

Afterwards, the spectators took selfies with the hulking athletes and donned padded sumo costumes and wigs to try their hand at the ancient art in a bout against retired professionals.

Tickets for the thrice-weekly event, which includes commentary in English and a slap-up meal, go for 11,000 yen (US$76) each and were sold out for the following six weeks, according to news agency AFP.